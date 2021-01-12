Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Short Interest Up 575.0% in December

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 575.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

AUCOY stock remained flat at $$24.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 72 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $28.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUCOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Polymetal International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

