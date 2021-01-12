PolySwarm Market Capitalization Tops $3.64 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $1,337.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00041132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00045608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00380738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.64 or 0.04238112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm (NCT) is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars.

