Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded at KeyCorp

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

POR opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.52.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7,592.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

