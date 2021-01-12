Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on POST shares. BidaskClub downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Post by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Post by 13.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

POST stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.20. 1,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,993. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.13. Post has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Analysts forecast that Post will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

