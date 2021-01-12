PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Canaccord Genuity

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PWFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded PowerFleet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PowerFleet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.90.

PowerFleet stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $273.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.78. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PowerFleet during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PowerFleet during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 27,999 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 5.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 850,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

