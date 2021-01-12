Premier Miton Group plc (PMI.L) (LON:PMI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.50 Per Share

Premier Miton Group plc (PMI.L) (LON:PMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Premier Miton Group plc (PMI.L)’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:PMI opened at GBX 159 ($2.08) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 141.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 113.36. Premier Miton Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £251.08 million and a P/E ratio of 39.38.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Lumsden Colthorpe purchased 22,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £29,976.75 ($39,164.82).

Premier Miton Group plc (PMI.L) Company Profile

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

