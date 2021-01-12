Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Trading Up 12.1%

Shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) were up 12.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 357,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 101,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 million, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 6.05%.

In other Profire Energy news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 113,529 shares of Profire Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $89,687.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

