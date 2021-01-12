PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Receives $61.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRG shares. Truist started coverage on PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PROG in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE PRG opened at $53.20 on Friday. PROG has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PROG stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

