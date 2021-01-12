Project Pai Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $9.95 million and $146,955.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,723,015,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,497,322,733 tokens. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

