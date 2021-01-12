ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,240 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth approximately $24,858,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,318,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,081,000 after acquiring an additional 852,513 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,845,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $4,726,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,669,000 after buying an additional 230,609 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

NYSEARCA SH opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $33.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.