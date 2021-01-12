Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.22. Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35.

About Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL)

Prospero Silver Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

