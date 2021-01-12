Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to post ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.44). Provention Bio posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16).

PRVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Provention Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

PRVB stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.45. 1,636,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,598. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 24,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Provention Bio by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after buying an additional 428,534 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Provention Bio by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 35,521 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,655,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Provention Bio by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,097,000 after buying an additional 720,415 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

