PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Down 79.5% in December

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PBCRY traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.75. 3,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,934. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $66.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.9325 per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers deposits accounts, loans, transaction banking services, electronic banking services, cash management services, credit cards, bancassurance products, mutual fund investment products, treasury investment products, credit facilities, standby LC/bank guarantees, export import facilities, local LC, and foreign exchange facilities.

