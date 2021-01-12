PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Mizuho

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s previous close.

PTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.94.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $129.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.34. PTC has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $129.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $665,419.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,945.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,911 shares of company stock worth $1,290,747 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $55,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

