Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Publicis Groupe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 67,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,936. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $13.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.