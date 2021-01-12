Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Shares of Pulmonx stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,489. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $2.06. The business had revenue of $10.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. Analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.