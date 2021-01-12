PumaPay (PMA) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $60,406.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00041021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00042545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.15 or 0.00364501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.41 or 0.04311838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,826,422,231 tokens. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

