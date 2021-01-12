Pundi X (NPXS) Tops One Day Volume of $66.61 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Pundi X has a market cap of $102.09 million and $66.61 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded up 142.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00042364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00041837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.69 or 0.04230444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.12 or 0.00346066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a token. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,596,541,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

