Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,110,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,051 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $49,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.95. 214,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,462. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $49.01.

