Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $75.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,271,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,862,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $75.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

