Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,303,000 after buying an additional 137,339 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,366,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 951,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,371,000 after acquiring an additional 322,711 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,234,000 after acquiring an additional 435,131 shares during the period.

VXF traded up $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.42. 660,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,487. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.10. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $174.61.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

