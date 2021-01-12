Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,478 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.91. The stock had a trading volume of 390,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,292. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $88.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.95.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

