Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,045 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.94. 58,809,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,417,832. The firm has a market cap of $140.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.73, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

