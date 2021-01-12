Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 30,564 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,564 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $12,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

SPDW stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.90. 9,774,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $35.19.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

