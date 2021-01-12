Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 44,136 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 502,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,136 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 2.3% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $18,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

SCHC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 335,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,958. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average of $33.62. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $38.93.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.