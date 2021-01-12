Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,937 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000.

IJH stock traded up $2.80 on Tuesday, reaching $244.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,063. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.48. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $244.44.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

