PutinCoin Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a market cap of $41,134.06 and approximately $4.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,476.54 or 0.99635245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00016702 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00013152 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00043503 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

