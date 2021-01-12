Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Issued By Truist Securiti

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for PGT Innovations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of PGTI opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $23.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.58 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

