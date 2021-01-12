Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for XPO Logistics, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.41.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $124.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 151.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $128.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,117,000 after buying an additional 1,634,711 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,743,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,065,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,288,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 670,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,734,000 after buying an additional 123,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

