Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist boosted their price target on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.99.

Comerica stock opened at $62.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $69.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth about $83,886,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comerica by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,820 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,570,000 after purchasing an additional 515,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,223,000 after purchasing an additional 418,883 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 212,918 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

