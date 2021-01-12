Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $111.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.76. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $114.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,112 shares in the company, valued at $44,565,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,870 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

