Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ally Financial Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

ALLY stock opened at $37.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 62,572 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 370,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 51,576 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.