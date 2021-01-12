Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for WisdomTree Investments in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

WETF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Northland Securities raised their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub raised WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $800.45 million, a PE ratio of -48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $5.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 8.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 11.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 1,534.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth about $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

