Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Issued By SVB Leerink

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DexCom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical device company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.22 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $370.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.16, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after buying an additional 490,992 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $331,140,000 after acquiring an additional 97,451 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 991.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 605,196 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 599,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,293,000 after acquiring an additional 133,152 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $180,222,000 after acquiring an additional 27,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.82, for a total transaction of $396,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $4,704,136.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,579 shares of company stock worth $17,305,761. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

