Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AllianceBernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $900.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 50.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 55.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

