QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Update

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QBIEY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,631. QBE Insurance Group has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $10.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks for personal, business, corporate, and institutional customers. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

