QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCRH. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on QCR from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

In other news, CAO Nick W. Anderson acquired 1,837 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $60,510.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,604.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the third quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in QCR in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in QCR by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 3.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

QCR stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.69. The stock had a trading volume of 37,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,170. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52. QCR has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

