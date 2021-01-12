qiibee (QBX) Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded up 41.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, qiibee has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. qiibee has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $13.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One qiibee coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000858 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00024282 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00112946 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00267468 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00065059 BTC.
- IZE (IZE) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000803 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00062712 BTC.
qiibee Coin Profile
qiibee's total supply is 1,380,392,157 coins and its circulating supply is 819,090,253 coins.
qiibee's official message board is blog.qiibee.com. The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com.
qiibee Coin Trading
qiibee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
