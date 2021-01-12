qiibee (QBX) Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded up 41.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, qiibee has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. qiibee has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $13.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One qiibee coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00024282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00112946 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00267468 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00065059 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00062712 BTC.

qiibee Coin Profile

qiibee's total supply is 1,380,392,157 coins and its circulating supply is 819,090,253 coins.

The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com.