QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Down 99.5% in December

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the December 15th total of 156,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

QSEP remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,839. QS Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

QS Energy Company Profile

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents and patents pending, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

