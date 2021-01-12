Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) PT Raised to $10.00

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QMCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.44 million, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 2.42. Quantum has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Quantum had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Regan J. Macpherson sold 8,992 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $57,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 33,999 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $191,414.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 539,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,442.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,372 shares of company stock worth $530,929. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Quantum by 324.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the third quarter worth about $81,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

