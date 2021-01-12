Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $15.23 million and $1.28 million worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016358 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00093685 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001599 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008919 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008209 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002032 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,033,379 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

