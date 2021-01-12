Quilter plc (QLT.L) (LON:QLT) Price Target Raised to GBX 186

Quilter plc (QLT.L) (LON:QLT) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 186 ($2.43) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Quilter plc (QLT.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quilter plc (QLT.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 155.20 ($2.03).

QLT traded up GBX 0.26 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 156.61 ($2.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,083,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,125. Quilter plc has a twelve month low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 178.95 ($2.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 150.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 141.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.11.

Quilter plc (QLT.L) Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

