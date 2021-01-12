QunQun Market Capitalization Tops $1.59 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. One QunQun token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QunQun has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $167,597.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QunQun has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00040970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00045417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $128.09 or 0.00381271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.45 or 0.04254840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About QunQun

QUN is a token. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

