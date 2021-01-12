Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

QUOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.67 million, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $121.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.96 million.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,160.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

