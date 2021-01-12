Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.82

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 38407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 33.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 473.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 48,545 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 158.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 758,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 465,599 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 445.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 186,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 152,131 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.