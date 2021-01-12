Qurate Retail Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,036 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,561% compared to the typical daily volume of 302 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.