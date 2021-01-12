Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) (LON:RMM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.73

Shares of Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) (LON:RMM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.31. Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 69,769,017 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.30.

About Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) (LON:RMM)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

