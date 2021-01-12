Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. 104,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,240,310. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $299.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.83 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 547.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 151,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 127,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 93,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 23,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

