Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) versus Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) Financial Review

Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) and Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Basic Energy Services and Ranger Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic Energy Services -71.05% N/A -29.95% Ranger Energy Services -1.45% -2.45% -1.72%

Risk & Volatility

Basic Energy Services has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ranger Energy Services has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Basic Energy Services and Ranger Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ranger Energy Services 0 2 2 0 2.50

Ranger Energy Services has a consensus target price of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.55%. Given Ranger Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ranger Energy Services is more favorable than Basic Energy Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Basic Energy Services and Ranger Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic Energy Services $567.25 million 0.01 -$181.90 million N/A N/A Ranger Energy Services $336.90 million 0.22 $1.80 million $0.25 18.96

Ranger Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Basic Energy Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Ranger Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Ranger Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ranger Energy Services beats Basic Energy Services on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides wellsite services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work involving removal, repair, and replacement of down-hole equipment; hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation into and out of the well, or removing equipment from the well bore; and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2019, this segment operated a fleet of 306 well servicing rigs. The company's Water Logistics segment provides oilfield fluid supply, transportation, storage, and midstream services, such as the operation of company-owned fresh water and brine source wells and of non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; transportation of fluids used in drilling, completion, workover, and flowback operations and of saltwater produced as a by-product; rental of portable fracturing tanks and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater, including produced water and flowback; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. This segment owned and operated 762 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels; and owned 87 saltwater disposal wells. Its Completion & Remedial Services segment offers services, including rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. This segment operates 24 air compressor packages, 32 snubbing units, and 9 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rigs segment offers well service rigs and complementary equipment and services to facilitate operations throughout the lifecycle of a well. It also rents well service-related equipment consisting of fluid pumps, power swivels, well control packages, hydraulic catwalks, frac tanks, pipe racks, and pipe handling tools. This segment also has a fleet of 139 well service rigs. The Completion and Other Services segment provides wireline completion services necessary to bring a well on production and other ancillary services utilized in conjunction with rig services to maintain the production of a well. The Processing Solutions segment offers proprietary and modular equipment for the processing of natural gas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

