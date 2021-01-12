RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Trading 7.2% Higher

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $0.97. 2,518,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 1,031,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

In related news, VP Clinton Dayne Fendley acquired 34,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $30,348.21. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,472.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of RAVE Restaurant Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.